'Summer of Heroes' drunk driving prevention program kicked off in South Jersey

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Thursday kicks off the "Summer of Heroes" drunk driving prevention program in South Jersey.
The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign teamed up with six police departments down at the shore to encourage people to be heroes by being designated drivers.
Thursday's ceremony in Sea Isle City, New Jersey included the unveiling of a fleet of HERO patrol cars that display the brand and safety message.
The HERO Campaign logo and its signature slogan, "Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver" will be brightly emblazoned on the police cruisers as rolling billboards for the HERO Campaign, named in memory of a young Naval Officer killed by a drunken driver in July 2000.
The newest cars from Sea Isle City, Middle Township and Lower Township in Cape May County will be joined by cruisers from Ocean City, Linwood and Atlantic City, already in service.
Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio and Police Chief Tom McQuillen were joined by their counterpart dignitaries from the other towns to dedicate the cars, which will be in service for traffic duty and special events.
For more information on the HERO Campaign, visit their website.
