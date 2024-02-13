Baby seal rescued from Delaware beach; officials say it's happening more often

CAPE HENLOPEN, Delaware (WPVI) -- It has been a busy start to "seal season" at the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute in Lewes, Delaware.

The organization said it has responded to a flurry of young seal pups in the last few days, many of which are still cloaked in the fluffy white coat they have while they are nursing.

According to MERR, seal pupping in Delaware is a fairly recent occurrence, and may be the result of the developing seal colony off of Lewes.

"The cause may be linked to the flood tides during the past week, which could have washed the pups off of the rocks and into the bay and ocean," said MERR Executive Director Suzanne Thurman.

The most recent rescue happened on Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park.

The young female gray seal was a dependent pup and was brought in for triage and assessment, MERR said. She was transported to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for further rehabilitation and, hopefully, release.

Anyone who encounters a seal resting on the beach or elsewhere is asked to call MERR immediately at 302-228-5029. You are asked to keep a distance of 150 feet from the animal and dogs should be kept on a leash for the well-being of both the seal and the dog.

Seals spend about half their lives on land, and will often exit the water to sleep. This rest is integral to their survival, regardless of their age, as females will often go for weeks without consuming food while they are nursing. Approaching seals closely not only frightens them but adds stress and may cause them to retreat into the water without the necessary rest, according to MERR.