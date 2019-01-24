Search for armed suspect in Wawa robbery in Bryn Mawr

Police say they are looking for the man in the video who allegedly robbed and threatened the cashier at a Wawa in Bryn Mawr.It was last Sunday, around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night when he went up to the register, implying he had a gun.He reportedly demanded cigarettes while threatening to shoot the cashier if he didn't hand them over.Ultimately, the man got away with five cartons of cigarettes from the store on the 200 block of South Bryn Mawr Avenue.He is also wanted for robbing an Upper Darby Wawa earlier in the month.Please call police if you recognize him.------