Tips to help your seasonal allergies as temps, pollen are up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The temperatures are up, and so is the tree pollen. People want to get outside, but that might be complicated by seasonal allergies.

"Gonna go hang out in a park later today. I'll probably take some Claritin, take some Zyrtec, and see if I can survive," said Austin Smith of University City.

Allergy season is upon us, and actually had an early jump.

"What's becoming increasingly common is that pollen season is starting earlier, so we started having patients coming in with spring allergy symptoms as early as mid-February," said Dr. Manav Segal of Chestnut Hill Allergy & Asthma Associates.

Segal said phones have been ringing off the hook in his Center City and Wyndmoor offices.

"It's the height of spring pollen season, so people are coming in and they're experiencing a lot of typical symptoms: itchy eyes, sneezing, congestion," Segal explained.

Segal said tree pollen levels are high right now and are at their worst on hot, windy days.

Tree pollen season typically lasts through mid-May.

"It's not those flowering trees. It's lightweight, invisible pollen that's floating around, and you can't escape it," said Segal.

There are over-the-counter medications that can help allergy sufferers.

Segal also suggested avoiding being outside during peak allergy times, which are early to mid-afternoon. Keep your windows up while driving, and keep your windows down at home.

He said wearing sunglasses also helps.

"The pollen is floating around in the air, so if you're wearing eyeglasses or sunglasses, that's going to reduce the exposure that's directly on your eyes," said Segal.

Segal added that if you're still experiencing symptoms while using the over-the-counter medication, it could be time to contact a doctor. Also, call your doctor if your allergies are impacting your breathing.

The 6abc Data Journalism team reports that according to models from Climate Central, the warm temperatures in Philadelphia Thursday and Friday were influenced by climate change at a detectable level. These two days in our area have a Climate Shift Index of 1, meaning that change made these conditions at least 1.5 times as likely to occur.