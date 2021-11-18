Arts & Entertainment

Sebastian Maniscalco bringing comedy tour to Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Celebrated comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is headed to Philadelphia for a one-night-only stop the night before Thanksgiving.

He's coming back to the Wells Fargo Center for his "Nobody Does This" tour and says everyone should come ready to laugh!

The Chicago-born Maniscalco is famous for his down-to-earth, relatable routines about life in the middle class and his immigrant Italian-American family. He says so much of it hits home here in Philadelphia.

"It's amazing," he said. "I've talked to a lot of people and they're like, 'Man, I feel like you grew up on our block or in our family.' Some of the stories I'm telling are the stories I kind of grew up with."

He says he knows that a good, hearty laugh in Philadelphia is well earned.

"Philadelphia is an honest crowd, which I love because I'm an honest comedian," said Maniscalco. "They either give it up or they don't."

Maniscalco has won countless awards, appeared in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated film "The Irishman," and is developing a show for the Food Network.

His new routine really dives into his life current realm of life: parenthood and playdates.

"I got kids now and I'm meeting different parents now and we are getting invited to parties," he laughed. "It's a whole thing and a new chapter in my life and my act kind of kind of follows what stage of life I am in."

Maniscalco will be at the Wells Fargo center Wednesday, November 24 - the night before Thanksgiving.

