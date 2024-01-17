Mayor Cherelle Parker makes Kensington and crime her focus to start her tenure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewed longtime security expert Maureen Rus, Principle of The Rush Group, as this week's Newsmaker.

Rush has been in law enforcement for more than 45 years -- 18 with the Philadelphia Police Department and 27 years as Chief of Police for the University of Pennsylvania.

They discussed Cherelle Parker's major appointments: Pedro Rosario to Deputy Police Commissioner to focus on issues in Kensington, and the city's first Public Safety Director, Adam Geer.

The Panel also discussed the new appointments and the hope that public safety will improve under Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

They also discuss the shake-up in leadership at the City Commissioners Office, tasked with overseeing City elections during a pivotal year; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie bowing out of the 2024 presidential race; reflections on the historic inauguration of Cherelle Parker from those attending; and if a ban on menthol cigarettes will alienate Philadelphia's Black voters.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Bob Brady, Farah Jimenez, Mark Segal and Christine Flowers.