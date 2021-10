PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a SEPTA bus driver while crossing the street on Tuesday.It happened around 4:10 p.m. while the bus driver was traveling eastbound on 58th Street and Woodland Avenue in the city's Kingsessing section.Police say the 60-year-old male victim was walking westbound on 58th Street attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by the bus driver making a left turn.The man was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.The bus driver remained at the scene.