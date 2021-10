PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a SEPTA bus in the city's Cobbs Creek section.It happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. at 57th Street and Larchwood Avenue.The view from Chopper 6 showed the bus and several vehicles involved in a wreck outside of a residence on the block.Authorities tell Action News that eight people on the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident.There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.