Family & Parenting

Baby on board! Philadelphia woman gives birth on SEPTA bus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Baby on board! Philly woman gives birth on SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Makira Williams is still trying to process what happened to her.

"I am still in shock actually," said Williams of Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. "I can't believe I just had a baby on the bus."

Williams said she wouldn't believe the story if it hadn't happened to her.

"That happens in movies, or TV shows, not in real life," she said.

Williams was due to give birth on July 21, but baby Mazir had a different plan.

At around 9 a.m. on June 26, Williams went into labor on the Route 55 bus.

She said everything happened very quickly. The bus driver pulled over and, two pushes later, her bundle of joy was unexpectedly welcomed into the world.

"Somebody had scissors, trying to cut the umbilical cord and I am like 'oh no.' I know you are trying to cut the umbilical cord but no, you have to wait for the ambulance to stay on the safe side," said Williams.

SEE ALSO: Delaware nurses form business to help elderly

SEPTA confirms the baby delivery.

"I have never heard of an occasion in the 27 years that I have been here that someone actually had a baby on board the bus," said Shwana Rogers with SEPTA.

The transit agency commends the driver for his quick thinking but says it's not something they train for.

"No one is trained to deliver a baby. However we do train for emergency situations," said Rogers.

Williams says several passengers helped but there was one passenger in particular who served as an impromptu obstetrician.

But in the chaos and the rush to the ambulance, Williams never got the woman's name - or chance to show her appreciation.

"I just want to keep saying 'I thank you' to the girl, I wish I would have gotten her name because I don't want to keep calling her the girl. She was just so helpful. Now she knows how to deliver a baby whether she knows it or not, now she knows how to deliver a baby," said Williams.

SEE ALSO: Does Jamie Apody have what it takes to tackle Wimbledon?

Just in case you are wondering, yes, baby Mazir already has a nickname.

"People already call him Baby 55. They call him Bus," said Williams.

Both baby and mom are doing fine. Mazir weighed 5-pounds and 12 ounces. His mom says she is still searching for the woman who helped to deliver him on that SEPTA bus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingwest oak lane (philadelphia)septabirthbabyfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News