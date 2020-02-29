Traffic

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving SEPTA bus in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 6500 block of Broad Street.

Police said the driver of a dark colored vehicle made a U-turn and was hit by a silver car.

An off-duty SEPTA bus was unable to stop and struck both vehicles.

Three people were taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
