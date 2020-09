PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus.It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday at North 29th and Diamond streets in Strawberry Mansion.Police said the accident involved approximately six to eight cars, some were parked.There were four passengers on the SEPTA bus at the time of the crash.The bus driver, the passengers, and the driver of another vehicle were taken to the hospital.Their conditions have not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation.