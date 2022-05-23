5 people in car, including children, injured in collision with SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA bus collided with a car in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia sending five people to the hospital.The crash happened at West Dauphin Street and Ridge Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.Police say a blue Charger sideswiped the SEPTA bus.Two adults and three children, ages 6, 10 and 11, were in the car.They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.There were no passengers were on the bus at the time, only the driver.