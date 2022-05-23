bus crash

5 people in car, including children, injured in collision with SEPTA bus

Two adults and three children, ages 6, 10 and 11, were in the car.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA bus collided with a car in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia sending five people to the hospital.

The crash happened at West Dauphin Street and Ridge Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.


Police say a blue Charger sideswiped the SEPTA bus.

They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.


There were no passengers were on the bus at the time, only the driver.

