Teen, officer and driver injured after police chase with carjacking suspects ends in crash

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager, an officer and a driver were all hospitalized after a police chase involving two carjacking suspects ended in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers spotted a white Volvo at 53rd and Thompson streets that was reportedly carjacked early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

At some point during the afternoon pursuit, authorities say the driver of the stolen Volvo struck a 16-year-old on a bicycle.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.

One of the suspects was arrested after the crash, but the second individual was able to get away.

During the subsequent chase, a 19th District police officer hit another vehicle at 53rd and Master streets, authorities said.

Both the officer and the person inside the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second suspect was later arrested and a weapon was recovered.

Philadelphia police are continuing their investigation.
