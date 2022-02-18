bus crash

Teenger killed after being hit by SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia

The teen was riding a bicycle at the time.
PHILADELPHIA -- A SEPTA bus struck and killed a teenager in South Philadelphia, the transit agency confirmed.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Penrose Avenue and Hartranft Street.

The victim was riding a bicycle at the time.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SEPTA released the following statement to Action News:

"SEPTA's thoughts are with the family, friends and other loved ones who are dealing with an unimaginable loss. SEPTA is committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into this incident."

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

