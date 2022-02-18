Yeadon Borough Council votes to fire police chief after allegations of overspending

BREAKING: In a very convoluted 4-7 vote, council members voted to fire Chief Paparo. @6abc pic.twitter.com/4vNVObWyg9 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) February 18, 2022

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11545210" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A controversy is brewing in Yeadon, Delaware County over the future of the borough's top cop.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11538551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chief Anthony Paparo says his race is being held against him, but the borough council president says that's not the case.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After weeks of controversy, the Yeadon Borough Council has voted to fire its current police chief.In a 4-7 vote Thursday night, council members decided to fire Chief Anthony Paparo over allegations of "wage theft" that has reportedly cost the borough more than $380,000.The chief, who is white, has previously stated that his job was on the line over his race.The borough has a population of about 12,000 people: roughly 88% of residents are African American."When people say that they want a Black chief because it's a Black town, I didn't want to believe it," said Paparo.Borough Council President Sharon Council-Harris said that was never the case."There is a $387,000 grievance that the borough has had to pay in absorbent pay, in violation of the FOP contract, where he has overused bankable hours for part-time officers after being warned," Borough Council President Sharon Council-Harris has previously stated.Paparo has refuted claims of overspending, citing the unrest two years ago and the ongoing pandemic."I will put the lives and the safety of the residents of this town that I call family before worrying about a bank of hours," Paparo added.