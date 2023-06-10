SEPTA camera pilot program finds 20,000 'bus only' lane violations in Center City

Right now it's seven buses that are driving on Routes 21 and 42 in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers, you are on notice!

A SEPTA pilot program has tracked more than 20,000 violations of illegally parked vehicles in "bus only" lanes.

It's all thanks to AI-driven cameras that have been outfitted on certain Center City bus routes.

The program uses seven buses that are driving on Routes 21 and 42 in Center City.

The breakdown of violations averages 4,000 illegal blockages a week, most have been on Chestnut Street between 17th and 15th streets.

"For some of us, it's telling us what we already knew. Illegal parking causes congestion and that makes buses late and unreliable. Parking at bus stops makes it harder for people to get in and out of the bus," said Matthew Zapson, the product manager of transit priority at SEPTA.

The pilot program launched in April, and since then it has found more than 20,000 violations.

The camera systems are mounted inside the buses, and automatically detect illegally parked vehicles in bus lanes along Chestnut and Walnut streets.

At this time, no tickets or warnings are being issued, but it's something that's being considered.

Philadelphia City Council would have to authorize the camera enforcement of parking violations in bus lanes.

The pilot program runs through the end of June.