'Bus revolution 2.0': SEPTA releases latest proposal in system overhaul

The goal is to make the bus network more effective and more useful for more people while addressing the 20% drop in ridership from 2012 to 2019.

"I like SEPTA and I like public transit, I just think there needs to be some work done," said Mercedes Simoncelli of Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA released its latest proposal this week in its ongoing effort to overhaul its bus system.

Project lead Dan Nemiroff said last year SEPTA shared the first draft, which was based on two years of analytical work and surveys.

"This is the first time SEPTA has really holistically evaluated its bus network," said Nemiroff.

SEPTA heard customer feedback and made revisions, and this week released Bus Revolution 2.0.

"I think this updated network does a good job of balancing the project's goals with what our customers have come to expect out of the bus network," said Nemiroff.

Among the main goals: more frequent service, a more reliable schedule, and getting people further faster.

The plan also includes cutting routes.

Wendy Pena takes the 17, which in the first draft, was going to be combined with the 33. The updated draft returns this part of the route to its current alignment.

"I think it could be bad for me because I use it to go to the specific places that the 17 take me," said Pena.

"Effectively what we would be doing is introducing a transfer for people to go four or five blocks. It doesn't make any sense. People use the bus system, particularly in the city, for really short trips. It's really easy to mess up a short trip," said Nemiroff.

Some routes will still be cut, but Nemiroff stresses SEPTA is listening to feedback, not wanting to alienate riders who use the system daily.

A lot of feedback came from the Roxborough area about the 9 and the 27.

"We have returned those to their current alignments," said Nemiroff.

This latest plan is not set in stone. There will be more opportunities for community feedback in the coming months.

SEPTA is hoping to begin hearings on the matter in September.

If approved and if the calendar holds, the changes would start to be enacted in 2024.