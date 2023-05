A man was shot on a SETPA bus late Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

Man shot on board SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

The shooting happened in the area of 21st and Diamond just before noon.

The man was shot on board the Route 33 bus.

There was no word on how seriously the man was injured.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting continues.

There has been no announcement of any arrests.