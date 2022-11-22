Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford

A passenger who had been sitting toward the middle of the SEPTA bus was shot in his arm.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old passenger onboard a moving SEPTA bus was hit by a stray bullet in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police say the Route 56 SEPTA bus was traveling north on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street around 3 a.m. when the bullet, fired from the outside, pierced the side of the bus.

There were seven passengers and the driver on the bus at the time.

They reported hearing at least one gunshot.

A passenger who had been sitting toward the middle of the bus was shot in his arm.

The driver pulled over four blocks later near Orthodox Street.

The passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"He unlucky he got struck by gunfire, but he's lucky he was only shot in the arm and he is in stable condition, and he is conscious, walking, and talking and cooperating with police," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police searched for ballistic evidence around Torresdale and Church but did not find any.

The search for who fired the shot continues.