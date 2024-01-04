Suspect charged after fight leads to man being killed by SEPTA train in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged after a fight on a SEPTA platform in the University City section of Philadelphia caused the victim to fall onto the tracks, where was struck and killed by a train.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said 40-year-old Chaz Wearing, who has no fixed address, is in custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Charges are subject to change if new information is obtained by authorities, the district attorney's office said Friday.

Wearing has a warrant for a strangulation case in Delaware County, and the D.A.'s office said his criminal history spans other Pennsylvania counties including Clinton County and Lycoming County.

The D.A.'s office said it will have more information to share about this case in the near future.

The deadly incident happened at the 34th Street Station around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Video that has surfaced on social media shows two males involved in a fight. Police confirm they are reviewing the video as part of their investigation.

At one point, one of the men involved punches the other, forcing him to fall onto the tracks. Moments later, the train on the Market-Frankford Line hits the man, killing him.

A SEPTA spokesperson told Action News the man who was seen on video throwing a punch, now identified as Wearing, was taken into custody at 40th and Market streets

The person who was killed has not been identified.

Riders say violence on the transit system is ongoing.

"It's not too surprising," said Jennifer McCray, from Upper Darby. "It has increased a lot in the past few years, especially post-pandemic. I think there could be more police presence to contain the crowd and violence."

Police are still investigating what sparked the altercation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

