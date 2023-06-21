  • Full Story
SEPTA welcomes 21 new police officers to the force

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 4:35PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA welcomed 21 new officers on Wednesday to help crack down on crime.

It comes after several high-profile shootings on SEPTA property.

The historically large class will help boost police ranks by more than 10 percent.

SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson swore the officers in at transit headquarters in Center City.

The officers graduated from the Municipal Police Academy last week.

In addition to these officers, SEPTA recently hired four officers from other departments.

Eighteen more recruits are expected to start police academy next month.

