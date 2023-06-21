SEPTA welcomes 21 new police officers to the force

SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson swore the officers in at transit headquarters in Center City.

The historically large class will help boost police ranks by more than 10 percent.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA welcomed 21 new officers on Wednesday to help crack down on crime.

It comes after several high-profile shootings on SEPTA property.

The officers graduated from the Municipal Police Academy last week.

In addition to these officers, SEPTA recently hired four officers from other departments.

Eighteen more recruits are expected to start police academy next month.