SEPTA officials ramp up security after safety guide shooting on Market-Frankford line train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With more people riding SEPTA in the wake of the Interstate 95 collapse, SEPTA police are working to reassure the public that the system is safe.

That message follows the shooting of a SEPTA safety guide on Thursday on board a Market-Frankford Line train.

"There's always something that's happening on SEPTA, and we're just trying to nip it in the bud. And we can't stop everything, we can't be everywhere, but we have these resources," said Captain of Patrol R. Kitt Walls with the SEPTA Transit Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, a SEPTA employee hired to help keep passengers safe was shot in the leg.

Police say it happened on a Market-Frankford Line train, and sources told Action News it stemmed from an argument between a SEPTA Outreach Services (SOS) personnel and a passenger.

"We encourage our riders, our SOS personnel, we encourage employees not to get into arguments like that with the public," said Walls.

SEPTA police took Action News to their virtual patrol room on Friday, where they monitor hot spot locations like the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines.

That is where SOS personnel operate. Their job is to observe and report safety issues to the police.

"If a passenger is having an issue on the train and they see an SOS staff member, they should approach them, tell them their issue that they have because they (SOS personnel) in return will contact us and we will get to that location and engage," said Walls.

SEPTA riders are still voicing their safety concerns, however.

"It's a lot that's going on out there and I feel that they need to step their game up as far as doing something about the situation," said Edward Moton of Springfield, Pennsylvania.

"If they could be out here more and hire more cops, then you know, I think it will be better," said Leisamarie Johnson of Southwest Philadelphia.

Transit police added that while resources have been low, they have 21 new officers who should be out on the streets next week.