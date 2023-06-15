Live camera shows I-95 repairs; Delaware County company providing special fill

EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The first trucks left Aero Aggregates in Eddystone, Delaware County to Philadelphia around 7:30 a.m. Thursday with a Pennsylvania State Police escort.

Four trucks were making their way to the site of the I-95 collapse carrying material needed for the highway's temporary fix.

"We're looking at doing this 24/7. Today we'll just be getting them set up for tomorrow," said CEO Archie Filshill.

Just as the first trucks started to arrive, PennDOT activated its 24/7 live stream showing the construction.

Filshill explained the material is foam glass aggregate that will build up the ground to the surface level of I-95.

"The most efficient way to reopen I-95 is to backfill the gap in the roadway behind me and then pave over it," said Governor Shapiro on Wednesday.

Once paving is complete, three northbound and three southbound lanes on I-95 will reopen to traffic, as crews work on the outside on a permanent bridge. Then construction will switch to complete the inner lane.

The fill is made from glass diverted from local landfills. It is light and durable, which is crucial because it needs to support 160,000 vehicles a day, but also needs to be lightweight to prevent the road from sinking.

"Because we are ultra-light weight, we can put 100 cubic yards in a truck; it's the equivalent of seven dump trucks of regular weight fill," said Filshill.

The material is being stockpiled at the site, with construction in the embankment set to begin on Friday morning.

Trucks will continue to shuttle back and forth.

"These trucks are called 'walking floor trucks' so they don't tilt up to drop the material. They open the door- they have an articulating floor that moves, and the material will walk itself out," Filshill explained.

Filshill hopes to have all the material at the site on 95 by the beginning of next week.