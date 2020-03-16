SEPTA, PATCO make more changes due to coronavirus outbreak

SEPTA
SEPTA to Reduce Regional Rail to "Essential Service Schedule" Starting Sunday, March 29
SEPTA will reduce Regional Rail to an "Essential Service Schedule" starting on Sunday, March 29. This follows previous Regional Rail schedule adjustments implemented last week aimed at providing essential service during the COVID-19 crisis. Service on Transit modes, including buses, subways and trolleys, will continue to operate on reduced Saturday schedules.
"Based on sharp ridership reductions of 94 percent on Regional Rail this week, the Essential Service Schedule will allow SEPTA to continue to provide service for those who need to travel. It also allows SEPTA to follow stepped-up cleaning protocols aimed at providing a safe and healthy environment for customers and employees," SEPTA says.
Transit ridership is down over 70 percent this week.
Regional Rail schedules effective on Sunday are posted on SEPTA's website at https://www.septa.org/.
Here is a summary of the changes:
- Service on most lines will run every two hours
- Airport Line service will run every hour
- Twelve of the 13 Regional Rail lines will operate seven days a week; Cynwyd Line service will begin Monday, March 30, and will operate Monday through Friday
For customers who need to travel during this crisis, SEPTA has added an interactive Essential Services Map to its website. This interactive tool maps the locations of hospitals, grocery stores and other essential services, and shows the SEPTA services that connect to them. The map is available at https://www.septa.org/notice/essential-business-map.html.
During the COVID-19 crisis, SEPTA will streamline its social media communications on Twitter through the @SEPTAPHILLY account.
SEPTA said all Transit service (Bus, Trolley, Trackless Trolley, Market Frankford, Broad Street, Norristown High Speed Lines) will begin operating on a Saturday schedule starting Sunday, March 22. This timetable will be in effect 7 days a week, until further notice.
NHSL: Due to changing ridership levels and until further notice, all service will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days a week beginning Sun., March 22. Market Frankford and Broad Street Line service will operate all-night train service during this time period.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 19, 2020
"Our customers should be mindful that there will be disruptions. There will be incidents where employees have difficulty getting to work. There will be places where we cannot run the service that we are advertising," said Scott Sauer, SEPTA's assistant general manager for operations.
SUBURBAN & JEFFERSON STATION ENTRANCES CLOSURE TIME CHANGE
Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, the following entrances will CLOSE at 9:00 p.m., 7 days a week at Suburban & Jefferson Stations:
SUBURBAN STATION:
18th & JFK
16th & JFK
To access the Suburban Station after 9:00 p.m. please use:
17th & JFK (stairs and elevator)
or
15th & Market
JEFFERSON STATION
12th & Filbert
11th & Filbert (east and west side entrances)
To access Jefferson Station after 9:00 p.m. please use:
10th & Filbert (stairs and elevator)
PLEASE NOTE: AFTER 9:00 p.m. STATIONS WILL ONLY BE OPEN TO REGIONAL RAIL CUSTOMERS
New Service Reductions to SEPTA Transit Starting Sunday, March 22
In an effort to maintain a safe environment for customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, SEPTA will reduce service levels for all Transit service,
including buses, the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, Trolleys and Norristown High Speed Line, starting Sunday, March 22.
Transit schedules will be similar to what SEPTA runs on a typical Saturday. This will include 24-hour train operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, which provide critical services for essential workers and those who need to access medical care. Schedules with Saturday service
information are available at http://septa.org/.
SEPTA has worked closely with its union leadership to ensure that service is available for customers who work in essential jobs or who need access to essential services, while also balancing the need to keep customers and workers safe.
Even with services operating on a reduced schedule, customers and workers will be able to continue practicing social distancing.
SEPTA has added extra cleaning and disinfecting at stations and on vehicles in recent weeks. In addition, some employees who would normally operate buses and trains will now be repositioned at transportation centers and transit loops to further enhance these cleaning efforts.
"I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our workforce has shown during this unprecedented crisis," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and that gives me great hope that we will ultimately pull through this very trying time."
In addition to the schedule changes, starting on Friday, March 20, SEPTA will temporarily close outlying Regional Rail station ticket windows and waiting rooms. As with the service changes, this is being done in accordance with the health recommendations for social distancing. Fares will continue to be available for purchase at the five Center City Ticket Offices and the SEPTA Key Fare Kiosks at these stations. Until further notice, all cash fares paid on board trains for travel from an outlying station will be at the reduced Weekend/Evening rate. Please note: These closures to outlying ticket offices will not impact service - Regional Rail trains will continue to operate on all lines throughout the service area.
PATCO
Starting Saturday, March 28, 2020, four PATCO stations will temporarily close 24 hours a day and adjustments will be made to PATCO's weekday and weekend schedules.
STATION CLOSURES:
The PATCO stations that will temporarily close during the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic are:
- Ashland (riders are encouraged to use the Lindenwold or Woodcrest Stations)
- Westmont (riders are encouraged to use the Haddonfield or Collingswood Stations)
- City Hall (riders are encouraged to use the Broadway Station)
- 12/13th & Locust St. (riders are encouraged to use the 9/10th or 15/16th & Locust St. Stations)
- Only the West Headhouse Entrance to the Broadway Station will close. (riders will be directed to use the Walter Rand Transportation Center entrance)
The nine stations remaining open are Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Haddonfield, Collingswood, Ferry Ave., Broadway (Walter Rand Transportation Center entrance open), 8th & Market, 9/10th & Locust St. and 15/16th & Locust St. Stations. These stations serve the greatest number of customers and enable PATCO to concentrate on sanitizing and law enforcement efforts.
SCHEDULE CHANGES:
In addition to the station closures, adjustments are also being made to PATCO's weekday and weekend schedules. The following departure times will be in effect:
Monday through Friday:
- 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. - Trains every 60 minutes.
- 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. - Trains every 30 minutes.
- 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. - Trains every 20 minutes.
Saturday:
- 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. - Trains every 60 minutes.
- 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. - Trains every 30 minutes.
Sunday:
- All day - Trains every 60 minutes.
CUSTOMER SERVICE:
- Customer service is available 24/7/365 at (856) 772-6900.
- FREEDOM Card Service Centers:
- Broadway Station Service Center will be open for calls and walkups on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Woodcrest Station Service Center is closed until further notice.
PATCO will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 developments and ridership levels and will make additional, real-time service adjustments as necessary.
For the latest service information, follow us on social media and sign up for our travel text alerts. For text alert details, visit RidePATCO.org/alerts
Amtrak
While Amtrak continues to operate across the nation, we have adjusted some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets. The most up-to-date schedules are available when booking your trip on Amtrak.com and in the mobile app.
Service Modifications
Operating on a reduced schedule:
Northeast Corridor (Boston - New York - Washington, DC - Virginia)
Adirondack (New York - Montreal): No service north of Albany
Amtrak Hartford Line (New Haven, CT - Springfield, MA)
Amtrak Thruway Bus routes
Capitol Corridor (San Jose - Sacramento)
Cascades (Eugene - Vancouver, B.C.): No service north of Seattle
Downeaster (Boston - Brunswick, ME)
Empire Service (New York - Niagara Falls)
Ethan Allen Express (New York - Rutland, VT): No service north of Albany
Hiawatha (Chicago - Milwaukee)
Illini/Saluki (Chicago - Carbondale)
Illinois Zephyr/Carl Sandburg Chicago - Quincy)
Lincoln Service (Chicago - St. Louis)
Maple Leaf (New York - Toronto): No service west of Niagara Falls, NY
Missouri River Runner (St. Louis - Kansas City) starting March 30
Pacific Surfliner (San Luis Obispo - San Diego)
Piedmont (Charlotte - Raleigh)
San Joaquins (Bakersfield - Oakland and Sacramento) starting March 26
Valley Flyer (New Haven, CT - Greenfield, MA)
Vermonter (Washington - St. Albans): No service north of New Haven (Monday-Saturday) and no service on Sundays.
Wolverine (Chicago - Pontiac)
Suspended services
Acela (Boston - Washington, DC)
Keystone Service (Harrisburg - New York)
Pennsylvanian trains (New York - Pittsburgh)
Pere Marquette (Chicago - Grand Rapids)
Winter Park Express (Denver - Winter Park Resort)
As an added measure to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees, Amtrak will temporarily be accepting cashless payments only in stations and on trains.
Due to service reductions, some stations may not be staffed. If the station is closed, please proceed to the platform to board your train.
Other services may also be impacted as circumstances change. Café service will also be suspended on select trains.
Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.
Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020. Simply log in to your account or go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com, or find your reservation from your account on the home screen in the Amtrak app. A fare difference may apply to your new itinerary. If you want to cancel your reservation with no fee, you must call 800-USA-RAIL and speak with an agent (not available via Amtrak.com or the app).
New Jersey Transit
Beginning March 23rd, NJ TRANSIT will enhance its weekday rail schedule to ensure additional regions of New Jersey maintain service. Rail service will operate on a Presidents Day holiday schedule with some enhancements. Weekday service on the Atlantic City Rail Line (ACRL), will continue to operate on a regular weekday schedule.
Due to the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 response, customers are strongly encouraged to sign up for My Transit alerts and activate push notifications on the mobile app to receive the latest status of the system.
Customers should refer to the Presidents Day schedules in their printed timetables or in the PDF versions available online at njtransit.com. Please refer to the "Saturday/Sunday/Holiday" section in your schedule and look to the bottom of the shaded columns - anything operating on 2/17 refers to the Presidents Day schedule. These trains will operate in addition to all of the trains in the non-shaded columns.
In addition to the train service operating on President's Day, NJ TRANSIT will include the following enhancements:
- Service to/from Hackettstown
- Additional stops at Teterboro, Woodcliff Lake, Avenel, Garwood and North Elizabeth Stations
- Important Note: The Presidents Day schedule does NOT include service at Jersey Ave. Station
- Pascack Valley Line (PVL) rail service will be on a special schedule to accommodate added stops at Teterboro and Woodcliff Lake. Please visit njtransit.com or Trip Planner for more details.
- Additional early morning trains on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) and the North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL).
Montclair-Boonton Line service west of Bay St. and Gladstone Branch rail service will both operate on Monday, March 23.
Bus will remain at full weekday schedules.As an added precautionary measure to protect our bus operators and customers, NJ TRANSIT will implement rear-door boarding on all bus routes where rear-boarding is available. Travel should be limited to essential personnel only. Customers are encouraged to use the NJ TRANSIT mobile ticketing app or purchase paper tickets prior to boarding.
Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, Newark Light Rail, RiverLINE and Access Link services will all remain at full weekday schedules for Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and 24.
Effective Wednesday, March 25:
Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule. River LINE will operate on a SundayHoliday schedule. HBLR will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
Access Link customers can use their telephones to check ride status, cancel, confirm and text for estimated arrival times. Customers may also customize their notifications. For additional information, customers can email ACES@njtransit.com or call customer service. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for My Transit Alerts by clicking the link provided or visiting www.njtransit.com and go to the My Transit Alert section.
DART Services
RELATED: DART Taking Precautions/
DART IS OPERATING A REDUCED SERVICE LEVEL STATEWIDE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
- Here is DART's announcement:
Update on DART Services
Wilmington --
In addition to the service outlined below, starting on Thursday, March 19, Route 301 will add the weekday roundtrip leaving Wilmington at 4:20 AM, arriving in Dover at 5:42 AM; and then leaving Dover at 6:00 AM, arriving in Wilmington at 7:41 AM. Route 303 will be operating the weekday schedule. In Sussex County, Route 206 will operate on the normal weekday schedule.
DART public transit services are operating on the following reduced service schedule until further notice. On weekdays, regular fixed route services are operating on a Saturday service schedule statewide, with additional service on Routes 15, 18, 43 and 301. DART's regularly scheduled weekend service will operate normal service levels. For specifics, please visit https://www.DartFirstState.com.
Statewide Paratransit services will continue to operate normal hours, as will the Reservations Call Center.
AFFECTED ROUTES: 2,4,5,6,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,18,20,25,28,31,33,34,35,40,42,43,44,45,46,47,48,51,52,53,54,55,61,62,64,101,102,104,105,107,108,109,112,117,120,201,204,206,210,212,215,301,302,303,307,901F,902F,903F