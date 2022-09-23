Man in sweatshirt of the band 'Queen' wanted for 2 sex assaults at SEPTA stations in South Philly

Police say the assaults occurred at the Snyder and Tasker-Morris stations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for two sexual assaults on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the suspect on the subway platform late Monday night.

Police say the assaults occurred around 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. at the Snyder Station (2100 S. Broad Street) and the Tasker-Morris Station (1600 S. Broad Street).

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, approximately 5'7" tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the band "Queen" on the back, black shorts with the Under Armour logo on the right thigh and black running sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-685-3251/3252.

