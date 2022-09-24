Man wanted for SEPTA sex assaults turns himself in

There have been 154 reported indecent assaults on SEPTA so far this year. Riders say they're concerned by the random attacks.

Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20s with curly hair. He was seen wearing a white sweatshirt with the word "Queen" on the back.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted for two sexual assaults on SEPTA's Broad Street Line has turned himself in Saturday morning.

Police have not identified the suspect but say he is facing charges of indecent assault and other related offenses.

The man is accused of following a woman from the City Hall subway station to Tasker-Morris where he allegedly groped a woman Monday evening.

"He approaches her stands over top of her and without saying a word, grabs her breast," said Lt. John Hewitt.

Police say the suspect is then seen walking around on the platform until he finds his next victim, about 15 minutes later.

"He asks her for a cigarette, she gives him the cigarette she was smoking he then asks her for a kiss. She declines, he grabs her around the waist, pulls her towards him and then gropes her," said Hewitt.

"It could have been me or anybody, you know," said Taylor Williams of South Philadelphia. "I get timid especially at night because it gets dark and there's barely people down there."

Police say it's important to report these types of crimes.

"Our second victim didn't report the incident until the following night. She went home and thought about it didn't want another person to be victimized in the same fashion," said Lt. Hewitt.

By reporting incidents, investigators can trace a possible pattern, and work to prevent more assaults.

"Our concern is always escalation. This is just an indecent assault incident at this time, but it could easily turn into a violent sexual attack. We want to get this guy off the street as quickly as possible," said Hewitt.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized or anyone who recognized this man to call in an anonymous tip.