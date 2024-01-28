The shooting took place around 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the 52nd Street Station.

Suspect sought for shooting man in the back at SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect.

The shooting took place around 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the 52nd Street Station.

According to police, two males appeared to have a confrontation on a westbound train.

As one of the men exited the train, the other fired his gun several times, striking the victim in the back.

Police say they found the victim on the street outside the station and rushed him to the hospital.

He is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111.