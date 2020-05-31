Traffic

SEPTA shutting down all service in Philadelphia and suburbs until Monday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA said it is shutting down all service - including trains, buses, trolleys and paratransit - in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

The shutdown begins at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasts until at least 6 a.m. Monday.

"Updates on possible service for Monday morning will be announced as soon as new information is available," SEPTA Press Officer Andrew Busch said.

SEPTA said the shutdown is in support of the Philadelphia citywide curfew, which is in effect during those hours.

"It is also being done to ensure the safety of customers and employees amid the violent disturbances that have spread beyond the Center City area today," Busch said.

According to Busch, the shutdown includes all SEPTA service in the City of Philadelphia and the suburbs, including all bus and trolley routes, all service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, all Regional Rail service and CCT/Paratransit service.

SEPTA will continue to provide updates to the local news media, and the latest service details will also be posted atwww.septa.organd @SEPTA on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaupper darby townshipseptaprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Looting, destruction continues as Philly goes on lockdown
All Philadelphia businesses ordered to close; curfew moved up to 6 p.m.
Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge closed following violence
Mayor Kenney: City to accelerate plans to move Frank Rizzo statue
More than 100 arrested following violence in Philadelphia
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
Massive fire erupts in Center City near scenes of looting
Show More
More than a dozen Philly cops hurt after protest, one hit by vehicle
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News