SEPTA shutting down all service in Philadelphia and suburbs until Monday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA said it is shutting down all service - including trains, buses, trolleys and paratransit - in Philadelphia and the suburbs.
The shutdown begins at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasts until at least 6 a.m. Monday.
"Updates on possible service for Monday morning will be announced as soon as new information is available," SEPTA Press Officer Andrew Busch said.
SEPTA said the shutdown is in support of the Philadelphia citywide curfew, which is in effect during those hours.
"It is also being done to ensure the safety of customers and employees amid the violent disturbances that have spread beyond the Center City area today," Busch said.
According to Busch, the shutdown includes all SEPTA service in the City of Philadelphia and the suburbs, including all bus and trolley routes, all service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, all Regional Rail service and CCT/Paratransit service.
SEPTA will continue to provide updates to the local news media, and the latest service details will also be posted atwww.septa.organd @SEPTA on Twitter.
