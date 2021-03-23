stabbing

Stabbing at Frankford Transportation Center continues string of SEPTA attacks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing at the Frankford Transportation Center, which is the latest attack to take place at a SEPTA facility.

Authorities said a suspect stabbed a 46-year-old man in the back around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The attacker fled the scene on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue and is still at large.

The stabbing is the latest act of violence involving SEPTA.

A week ago, a SEPTA employee was attacked at the City Hall station.
SEPTA police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of four suspects wanted in an attack on a SEPTA employee last week.



On Sunday night, a man was a shot at the 15th and Market stop.

SEPTA has shut down the Somerset Station in Kensington over safety concerns.
SEPTA will temporarily shut down one stop on the Market-Frankford Line Sunday citing safety issues there.



On Tuesday, riders impacted by the closure of the Somerset Station will voice their concerns.

A planned protest is set for 5:30 p.m. at the station along Kensington Avenue.

The station was closed to deal with pressing issues, including the need to clean up and make repairs because of homelessness and drug use in the area.
