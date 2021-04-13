Philadelphia police search for suspect after man stabbed multiple times on SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect they say stabbed a man multiple times onboard a SEPTA Market Frankford shuttle bus early Tuesday morning.According to police, the stabbing happened at 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North 5th Street in the city's Spring Garden neighborhood.A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the neck, chest, knee and thigh after a verbal altercation with another man, investigators said. The suspect got off the bus and ran.The victim was taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.The investigation is active and police said they are checking nearby surveillance cameras for any clues.