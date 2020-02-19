Woman hurt after stabbing on SEPTA concourse in Center City; 1 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing on a SEPTA concourse in Center City left a woman injured on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. near 16th Street and JFK Boulevard.

SEPTA says a man stabbed a woman in the leg during an argument.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to survive.

Officers later arrested the suspect near Love Park.

It appears the man and woman knew each other, authorities said.
