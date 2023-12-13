SEPTA transit police could strike soon | Here's what we know

The vice president of the SEPTA police union says the union agrees on most of the contract but they do not agree on the terms.

Negotiations between the transit agency and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 ended Tuesday night without a deal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Roughly 170 officers who patrol SEPTA's subways, trolleys and buses could soon walk off the job.

Negotiations between the transit agency and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 ended Tuesday night without a deal.

Officials tell Action News that the union will present the proposal to its members on Wednesday and are expected to take a vote at 6 a.m.

"We have made moves on both sides. The union doesn't endorse this deal, we're simply taking this deal to our members and letting them decide. Whatever decision they make, we'll support that decision. We aren't thrilled about it, but we'll see what they say," said Troy Parham, the vice president of the Transit Police Union.

Union members have been working without a contract since March. The original strike deadline was November 20 but was extended to December 13.

The original strike deadline was November 20, but it was extended to December 13.

This contract offers a $2,500 retention bonus for retirement-eligible officers and a $3,000 signing bonus if they avoid a strike.

"What's currently on the table is a three-year contract that would give 13% in raises over the contract," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. "There's disagreement on when the raises are phased in, you know, when certain percentage increases come in."

The vice president of the SEPTA police union says the union agrees on most of the contract but they do not agree on the term of wanting the increases in 36 months -- not later.

"We agree on a lot of the contract, mostly all of it, but the term -- we want it in 36 months," Parham said.

SEPTA officials say it would cost millions of dollars more to bring the increases in sooner. Additionally, the police union received an unscheduled, in-contract pay increase that averaged more than 17% last year.

The union argues their hard work is displayed almost daily. Just Tuesday morning, a stabbing suspect was quickly caught at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. And in last week's stabbing at Macy's, SEPTA cameras helped Philadelphia police quickly catch the suspect.

Should there be a strike, SEPTA will work with law enforcement partners to ensure coverage on the system.

"We are hopeful we're getting closer to an agreement that we can avoid any kind of a work stoppage but in the meantime, we do have to make plans to ensure the system is safe," Busch said. "We have an agreement with the Philadelphia Police Department, and several of the university police departments and some others to make sure we have sufficient patrols around the system. They will be assisting us with that."

In-person voting for members will take place at the Marriott in Center City from 6 a.m. to 6 pm. Stay with Action News for the latest developments.