SEPTA's transit police union hits pause on strike as negotiations continue

A new deadline has been set for December 13 to decide on a new agreement or go on strike.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Contract negotiations are still underway between SEPTA officials and the Fraternal Order of Transit Police days past the deadline.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 (FOTP) announced Wednesday that it is pausing plans for a strike.

"After discussions this morning with the 11 members of the FOTP board, we've decided to hit pause on a strike for now," said FOTP's president Omari Bervine, who is a SEPTA patrol officer.

SEPTA continues negotiations in hopes of reaching new deal with police

The union says 170 police officers who patrol SEPTA's stations and fleet of buses, subways, trains, and trolleys have been working without a contract since March.

The union and the transit agency both agree there has been some progress and say they are each committed to reaching an agreement to avoid a strike.

The main sticking points are salary and how long the proposed raises will be spread out.