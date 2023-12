UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was stabbed Tuesday morning inside the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, Delaware County, according to SEPTA police.

The stabbing happened at about 9:15 a.m.

Eastbound service on the Market-Frankford Line was operating with delays due to police activity.

Additional details about the incident have not been made available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.