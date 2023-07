At least eight of the historic trolleys are expected to be up and running by September.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A piece of SEPTA history will soon be returning to the Philadelphia streets.

The historic trolleys that provided service along Route 15 on Girard Avenue will return to service in September, SEPTA said.

The trolley cars are from 1947.

The last time they were in use was in 2020 and crews have been working to repair and rehab them.

