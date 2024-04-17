SEPTA's $2.6B budget plan includes improvements to safety and services

The agency is looking to improve safety and services but says it all depends on help from the state.

The agency is looking to improve safety and services but says it all depends on help from the state.

The agency is looking to improve safety and services but says it all depends on help from the state.

The agency is looking to improve safety and services but says it all depends on help from the state.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA has unveiled its 2025 budget plans.

The agency is looking to improve safety and services but says it all depends on help from the state.

The budget plan includes hiring more police officers, increasing service frequency on regional rails and upgrading the cars on the Market-Frankford Line.

RELATED: SEPTA Market-Frankford Line to get 200 new rail cars thanks to $317M grant

Officials expect to spend about $2.6 billion.

Governor Josh Shapiro has proposed more than $160 million for SEPTA, but state lawmakers must agree to the funding.

RELATED: SEPTA debuts new gates at 69th Street station in an effort to prevent fare evasion, beef up security

Without the money, SEPTA officials say they will be forced to cut services and increase fares.