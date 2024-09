Philadelphia's SEPTA to retire last diesel-only bus in step toward cleaner, greener future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is taking another step towards a cleaner, greener future as it retires its last traditional diesel-only bus.

The transit agency has transitioned its more than 1,400 bus fleet to more efficient hybrid vehicles.

SEPTA is also preparing to test fuel-cell electric buses later this year.

