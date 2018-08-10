Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster County

EMBED </>More Videos

Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster County. Watch the report from Action News at Noon on August 10, 2018.

CONESTOGA TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The driver of a septic tanker couldn't navigate a turn on a Lancaster County road Thursday and crashed through a fence, landing in a pool.

Fortunately no one was in the backyard pool south of Millersville.

In fact, the owner was asleep in the house.

He awoke, thinking the crash was thunder and went back to sleep.

When he woke up again, he realized there was a truck and sewage in his backyard.

The truck driver wasn't hurt.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentpennsylvania newspoolPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Video shows shootout between suspect and Pa. state police
Show More
Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville
Eagles kickoff preseason with loss to Steelers
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
More News