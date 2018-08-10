The driver of a septic tanker couldn't navigate a turn on a Lancaster County road Thursday and crashed through a fence, landing in a pool.Fortunately no one was in the backyard pool south of Millersville.In fact, the owner was asleep in the house.He awoke, thinking the crash was thunder and went back to sleep.When he woke up again, he realized there was a truck and sewage in his backyard.The truck driver wasn't hurt.-----