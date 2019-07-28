Serious crash leaves 2 injured in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured during a serious crash in Galloway Township, New Jersey on Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on South Seaview Avenue and Holly Brook Road.

Officials say a car hit a tree, trapping two people.

It took about 30 min to remove the first victim from the car and more than an hour and a half to remove the second victim.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galloway townshipnew jerseynew jersey newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after being stabbed inside Philly home
Elkins Park man killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Pa. wildlife officials want to know who killed this bald eagle
Consumer Reports: Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in N.J.
Canada highway murder suspects may have changed their appearance
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
More TOP STORIES News