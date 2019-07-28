Serious crash leaves 2 injured in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured during a serious crash in Galloway Township, New Jersey on Saturday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on South Seaview Avenue and Holly Brook Road.Officials say a car hit a tree, trapping two people.It took about 30 min to remove the first victim from the car and more than an hour and a half to remove the second victim.Both victims were transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.