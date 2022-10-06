Suspect breaks into South Philadelphia home, sexually assaults 15-year-old girl

The suspect was last seen walking south on the 2600 block of S. Hancock Street, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a male broke into a home in South Philadelphia and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, the crime happened on September 21 at about 10:30 p.m.

The male, who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, gained entry to a home on the 2500 block of S. 3rd Street, police said.

While inside, the suspect went into the victim's room with a flashlight and went through her drawers.

Police said he then sexually assaulted the victim.

When the victim moved, the suspect left the home and was last seen walking south on the 2600 block of S. Hancock Street, police said.

After the crime, the victim reported her wallet missing.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call police.