Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation in Folcroft, Pa.

Folcroft police warn of illegal solicitation. Trish Hartman has this update from March 18, 2019.

By
FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Folcroft Police are warning residents about people illegally soliciting in the borough.

Police say they have been issuing citations for anyone going door to door without a permit.

Officers say four employees with Atlantic Energy, a New York based company, have been stopped, cited and fined. These four incidents happened over two days last week.

Police say in one of those cases the solicitor - who did not have a permit - was a convicted sex offender.

Police warn residents not to give out any personal information to a solicitor. Police add currently there are no businesses permitted to solicit in Folcroft, and tell people to call 911 if someone tries to solicit.

All solicitors who have been approved by the borough will be given a badge to carry.

So far this year police say they have seven incidents of soliciting without a permit in the borough, all from various energy companies.

We have reached out to Atlantic Energy for comment and are still waiting for a response.
