Burlington County man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls

PEMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Carlos Aponte was charged Thursday with two counts of Sexual Assault (Second Degree) and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree).

Prosecutors said Aponte was acquainted with the victims.

They said he assaulted the girls at his home on the unit block of Homestead Drive in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township.

"In an effort to protect their identities, no further information about the assaults will be released," the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.
