Burlington County, New Jersey man charged with sexually assaulting 2 elderly women

SHAMONG, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County, New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaults two elderly women, according to police.The Medford Township Police Department said the assaults occurred in May 2022 when Christopher Delacruz, of Shamong, New Jersey, visited both of the victim's residences.In the second assault, police said the victim suffered a fractured rib.Police did not say why the suspect visited the victim's homes, but said both assaults had similar circumstances.Anyone with information about these crimes, or any additional victims is asked to call police at 609-714-0321.Delacruz is being held in the Burlington County Jail.