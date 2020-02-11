West Chester University Police investigating on-campus sexual assault

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Sunday in a residence hall on the West Chester University campus, authorities said.The victim reported that there were two men involved in the assault.One of the suspects has been identified and the other has not, police said.Many students Action News spoke with on campus said they were disturbed when they saw the alert on their phones Sunday night."It's definitely a little creepy, like going through your head, it is on campus," said Kyra Haugh, a freshman.Some students we spoke with said they make sure to always use the buddy system"I feel bad at first because I have good friends, we all make sure we're not alone, nothing would ever happen to each other," said Camille Aman, a sophomore.A spokesperson for the university said they have a zero tolerance policy for sexual assault, and the university provides many resources for students to be educated on sexual assault and what to do in case one occurs."All incoming freshman do take part in a module that educates about sexual misconduct," said Christine Kozsuch, a communication specialist in the office of University Communication and Marketing at West Chester University.The unknown suspect is described as a white man, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build and facial hair.Kozsuch said University Police along with the Chester County District Attorney's office are investigating. Authorities still haven't revealed if the victim knew her attackers.Anyone with information relating to crime is encouraged to contact the West Chester University Police Department at 610-436-3311.