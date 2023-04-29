Graduates previously in detention centers take stage in Philadelphia ahead of next chapter in life

"There may not be a lot of people in your corner, you may be the only one. But you just have to keep going," said one grad.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc wants to extend a big congratulations to a group of teens who fell on hard times but were given the chance to turn their lives around.

Several graduates took the stage in North Philadelphia on Friday night.

They previously had gotten into trouble and found themselves in juvenile detention centers.

But, they took the opportunity to enter a program that equips them with employable skills.

Shamaya Combs-Simmons, 17, received her dental certificate.

When asked what advice she had for others, she gave a powerful message to other people going through hard times.

"There may not be a lot of people in your corner, you may be the only one. But you just have to keep going and you have to keep pushing because no matter how many trials and tribulations life throws at you, you keep going because all you need is one win to be successful no matter how many times you fail," she said.

From 6abc to those graduates, we wish you the best in your next chapter in life.