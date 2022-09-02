Shang-Chi character engages with guest using American Sign Language at Avengers Campus

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shang-Chi is one of the most recent additions to the Marvel universe, which means the character is fully present at Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus entertaining guests.

One special moment that unfolded on Tuesday at the theme park was captured on video. To one visitor's delight, the Shang-Chi character knew American Sign Language and showed her his skills.

Despite telling guest that his ASL was a little bit out of practice, she was happy to to help him brush up on his skills.