marvel

Awkwafina celebrates casting of Asian hero in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrating 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

HOLLYWOOD -- From her breakout role in "Crazy Rich Asians," to her TV series "Nora from Queens," Awkwafina has been enjoying quite a ride over the past few years. She was surprised to be drafted in to the Marvel Universe, but is so happy to be part of this world.

Simu Liu plays the title role in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Awkwafina is his best friend, Katy, and says the importance of having an Asian hero, surrounded by an Asian cast, is something to celebrate.

"I think this movie is very significant for the AAPI community. Specifically he's the first Asian superhero and what that means to underrepresented communities is that they can see themselves reflected in Hollywood. It's really important," said Awkwafina.

Director and co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton took great care to make sure these characters were fully formed and relatable.

"For this movie it was a really exciting opportunity to shatter some of those stereotypes and surprise people with the depth and dimension we can give these characters that often come across as either mystic gurus or just silent action stars," said Cretton. "As an Asian American, I never want to contribute to any characters that are furthering stereotypes that have been perpetuated in cinema. And honestly, just as a citizen of this planet, I don't want to do that for any culture."

To help Cretton achieve his goal, he filled out his cast with veteran actors like Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Sir Ben Kingsley. And he was thrilled when these legends didn't act like legends!

"I expected us to just be doing this the whole time (bows down) but they were so grounded, so kind and so gracious and surprisingly so fun. They haven't been jaded by this industry," said Cretton.

"These are actors that are so powerful, just to be in their presence, it's really crazy," said Awkwafina.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is in theaters Friday, September 3rd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemarvelasian americansuperheroesasian voicesotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Simu Liu's life changing role in Marvel Universe
Marvel creates exclusive Avengers comic as vaccine incentive for teens
Spider-Man Fan Shares 22k Comic Book Collection
The final trailer for Marvel's 'Eternals' is here: WATCH
TOP STORIES
Video captures tornado moving through Bucks County, Pa.
Cleanup continues on flooded Vine Street Expressway in Philly
Made In America still on despite historic flooding in Philly
Gov. Tom Wolf tours tornado damage in southeastern Pa.
Chopper 6 over tornado damage in Oxford, Pa.; one of 7 local twisters
Historic flooding in Philly region; 7 local tornadoes
President Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Show More
Do not use ivermectin for COVID, doctors and pharmacists warn
Couple pulled from rubble after buildings collapse in Philly
25 deaths now reported in NJ due to Ida, including 2 in Mercer County
AccuWeather: Floodwaters receding, sunny and nice today
Due to flooding, Philly schools switch to digital learning for Friday
More TOP STORIES News