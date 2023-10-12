Mom of 2 believed to have been abducted from Israeli music festival, family says

A mother of two was in South Israel celebrating her 40th birthday when she and others came under attack from Hamas militants Saturday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The whereabouts of Sharona Shmunis Harel are unknown. The mother of two was at the music festival in South Israel celebrating her 40th birthday when she and others came under attack from Hamas militants Saturday morning.

"She send him at 9:07 in the morning last message. The message was 'They are shooting at us, and I'm hiding'," says Ohad Harel who is Sharona's brother-in-law.

We spoke with Ohad who was in Israel Wednesday night. Sharona's family members and friends in the United States originally reached out to us.

Ohad says he immediately picked up his brother and drove an hour and a half south to the music festival on Saturday morning

"You drive in the car, missiles go on top of you every few minutes. You see on both sides of the road. You see burning bushes you see people running like festival people, all painted like this, colorful people. You see them running and now and then you see a body," Ohad said.

J.R. STONE: "What is your belief? Do you think she is still alive?"

OHAD HAREL: "It's the only thing that keeps me optimist. I told my brother if I don't have a body, for me she's been kidnapped that's it!"

J.R. STONE: "Has she made any contact about being taken as a hostage?" we then asked.

OHAD HAREL: "Nothing except a few telephone calls from Arabic people who threatened and called us and say she's with them and they will rape her, they will kill her, and all this threats, nothing."

While names of the hundreds of people who died at the festival have been released, Sharona's name has not been given. Her friends escaped, but she did not. Her family, including her two kids, are hopeful that someone recognizes her.