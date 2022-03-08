Lehigh County, Pa. shed becomes fully engulfed in flames

LOWER MILFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shed in Lower Milford, Lehigh County became fully engulfed in flames.
The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 7500 block of Victoria Lane.
The shed fire was only 20 feet from the main house.
Residents say they were running a generator inside the shed after high winds knocked out power.
The fire was placed under control.
No injuries were reported.
