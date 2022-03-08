fire

Lehigh County, Pa. shed becomes fully engulfed in flames

The shed fire was only 20 feet from the main house.
Shed catches fire in Lehigh County, Pa.

LOWER MILFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shed in Lower Milford, Lehigh County became fully engulfed in flames.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 7500 block of Victoria Lane.

Residents say they were running a generator inside the shed after high winds knocked out power.

The fire was placed under control.

No injuries were reported.

Related topics:
lower milford townshipfire
