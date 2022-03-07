child abuse

3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at New Jersey home

One person interviewed by police allegedly said the dog collar was forced on the girl as punishment when she was "bad."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home

STRATFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three women were arrested and charged after a horrific case of child abuse was discovered in Camden County, New Jersey.

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was forced to wear a shock collar meant for a dog around her neck.

Neighbor Karen Villec said it was on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 1, when she heard her doorbell ring repeatedly.

"I open the door and she hands me this dog collar. And I go, 'Is your dog loose?' She said, 'No, they shocked me! They shocked me!' And she put up her neck and I saw the two marks from the dog collar," said Villec, adding that the collar was vibrating in her hand.

Villec says she brought the girl inside her home in the 100 block of Harvard Avenue in Stratford.

She tried to comfort the 13-year-old while her husband called 911.

"I was horrified," said Villec. "My husband and I haven't been able to sleep for days on end. You know, what can we do for this poor little girl?"

Police say the girl was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Stratford for treatment, and the Division of Child Protection and Permanency removed her from the home.

The next day, authorities arrested Kelly, Rebecca and Rachel Mennig and charged them with aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect.

It is alleged the three forced the girl to wear the shock collar and deprived her of necessary amounts of food and clothing.

While the three women denied the abuse when interviewed by detectives, police say another resident of the Mennig home told them the dog collar was forced on the girl as punishment when she was "bad."

Villec says she suspected the home was an unpleasant environment, but never imagined this.

"You can hear in the winter, through the windows, always yelling and fighting," said Villec.

The three suspects are still locked up in a Camden County Correctional Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stratfordchild abusechild neglect
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Man charged with several counts of sexual abuse in Bucks Co.
County official expresses 'horror' over abuse of Turpin siblings
School director arrested for failing to report child abuse: DA
Former guardian of Turpin children to cooperate with investigation
TOP STORIES
Shooting of 12-year-old by police under "careful" investigation: DA
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty thunderstorms possible
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Police ID 3 young men found shot to death in Philly
Show More
Author R. Eric Thomas' 'Backing Track' playing at Arden Thearre
Here's what you'll see at the Philadelphia Auto Show
Gas prices continue to surge past $4 per gallon across Philly area
Man behind GameStop mania coming for Bed Bath, Beyond stock
Brittney Griner Russia: US ready to help WNBA player arrested
More TOP STORIES News